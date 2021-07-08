Another death has been attributed to COVID-19 in Hunt County, while less than one in three people in the county have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
A local church is hosting two free COVID-19 vaccination events this month, the first this Saturday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Thursday that Hunt County had 5,317 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of eight patients since July 2, with 955 probable cases, 32 more than on June 15.
The county had 6,250 estimated recoveries of the virus, 25 more than one week earlier.
The number of deaths attributed to the virus in Hunt County was reported to be 180 Thursday, one more than on July 5, which is 10 more than had been reported on May 17.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 2.3 % of their patient populations were due to COVID-19 as of June 28.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Thursday that 37.65% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 32.8% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 66.46% of the Hunt County population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 60.70% being fully vaccinated.
The Apostolic Way of Truth in Greenville and the Texas Army National Guard are hosting free COVID-19 vaccination events on July 10 and 31, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at 3307 Logan Street in Greenville. Limited doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given and registration is available online at AWOTChurch.com
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
