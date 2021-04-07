Hunt County and the surrounding area of North Texas could be in line for another round of severe thunderstorms Friday night and into Saturday morning.
From the National Weather Service:
Another storm system and associated surface dryline and cold front approach late Friday afternoon, then move across the area Friday night. There will plenty of instability aloft for a few storms to become strong or severe with large hail, or even very large hail with any discrete storms late Friday afternoon or evening with a cap aloft holding on across the area. Highest coverage of storms is expected to be across East Texas. There are plenty of uncertainties regarding the storm environment. If the cap can break across eastern Central Texas, then a brief window for damaging winds or even a tornado will be possible. We urge you to continue monitoring forecasts closely through Friday morning for any changes regarding storm hazards and impacts late Friday and Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.