Greenville isn’t usually known as a great place to catch a trout, but the city has been an active site on one winter day the past few years.
The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department plan to conduct the free 2023 Trout Bout Fishing Derby at the lake at Graham Park, 800 Walnut St., on Saturday, Feb. 16.
The event is set to begin at 8 a.m. and will be reserved until 10:30 a.m. for youth groups. Adults will be able to fish from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and no fishing license will be required on the day of the event.
Fishing poles will not be provided, so those participating are reminded to bring their own poles and gear.
For the fourth year in a row, the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife announced its intention to add thousands of trout to neighborhood lakes across North Texas, as well as in several state parks throughout Texas.
In Greenville, the TPWD is scheduled to release 2,000 trout at the Graham Park on Jan. 22.
“TPWD stocks catchable sized fish during winter months to create unique winter angling opportunities throughout Texas,” said Carl Kittel, TPWD Rainbow Trout Program director. “Rainbow trout love cold water and can be caught on a variety of baits and lures (worms, commercially available pastes, corn, spinners, spoons, flies and more), and are great to take home and eat. Our winter rainbow trout program has been a favorite of anglers for over forty years.”
People can take home any trout they catch.
Among types of bait recommended are kernel corn, cheese balls, salmon eggs, wigglers, cut nightcrawlers, manufactured trout bites or trout nibbles, crickets, mealworms and dough.
Additional information on the event is available by calling the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department at 903-457-2994.
TPWD plans to stock 337,469 rainbow trout in Texas from Nov. 23 through March 3.
\ Because rainbow trout are unable to survive in Texas after winter, anglers are encouraged to keep up to their daily bag limit of five trout.
