The Hunt County Office of Homeland Security has scheduled the annual Hunt County Tire Round Up.
The event is set between 8 a.m. and noon May 6 at the Hunt County Fairgrounds, 9800 Jack Finney Boulevard in Greenville.
Each year’s round up typically fills multiple tractor trailers with used tires, helping to prevent the illegal dumping of tires in ditches or stockpiling them on private property, which becomes a breeding area for mosquitoes. The event not only disposes of loads of unwanted trash, but it also helps to reduce the hazards area firefighters might face should a discarded tire ignite in a field or vacant lot.
The tires will be sent to a shredder for recycling.
Hunt County residents can drop off up to 25 tires per household; proof of residency is required. No tires on wheels or rims, and no tires so large that they cannot be manually loaded into transport trailers will be accepted.
No commercial businesses will be allowed to drop off tires during the roundup.
Anyone seeking additional information can contact the office at 903-408-4282 or through email at homelandsecurity@huntcounty.net.
