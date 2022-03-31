One of the area’s biggest annual events for car and truck enthusiasts is underway at the Hunt County Fairgrounds in Greenville.
The 22nd Annual Greenville Swap Meet began this morning and 18th Annual Car Show is scheduled Saturday.
The Greenville Swap Meet was started in 2000 by the Northeast Texas Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America as a way for automobile enthusiasts to display and/or sell their automobiles and parts, and has grown to include more than 350 vendors. The swap meet continues through Saturday.
The car show begins Saturday morning. Registration for the car show is set at 8 a.m. Saturday voting starts at noon and the awards will be presented at 2 p.m.
Admission is free to both events, with parking $3.
The mailing address for the Greenville Swap Meet is Greenville Swap Meet, P.O. BOX 9194 Greenville, Texas 75404-9194 or additional information is available by calling Roy at 903-454-8575 or by email at reg.gvlswpmt@yahoo.com
Additional information for the swap meet is available by calling 903-408-7070 or 903-453-4802, by email at treasurer@netraaca.com, or online at http://greenvilleswapmeet.com/index.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.