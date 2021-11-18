The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a report concerning the fatal crash Wednesday evening on U.S. Highway 69 in Hunt County.
"At approximately 6:55 p.m. Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a major crash at U.S. 69 just north of Greenville," said DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford. "Preliminary investigation indicates that a Peterbilt rock-hauler truck was backing up across the two lanes of traffic along U.S. 69. A UT Health East Texas EMS vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. 69 and was unaware of the truck-tractor striking the trailer killing the driver of the ambulance. The passenger of the ambulance was transported to UT Health of East Texas in stable condition, the driver of the truck-tractor was not injured. The investigation is on going and no further information is available at this time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.