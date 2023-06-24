Multiple groups of amateur radio operators in Hunt and Rockwall counties plan to spend this weekend testing out the skills and equipment they would need in the event of a disaster, while reaching out to their counterparts across the world.
The Sabine Valley Amateur Radio Association (SVARA), Majors Field Amateur Radio Club and The Rockwall Amateur Radio Club are all scheduled to participate in the annual nationwide emergency communications exercise known as the Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day.
The event is scheduled to run between 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Visitors are welcome.
“ Field Day was created to encourage amateur radio clubs and individual amateurs to take their radio gear, setup, and operate in remote locations and contact other amateur operators and clubs across the country,” said Douglas Smith/WB5WRC with the Rockwall club. “It is in part emergency operation practice and in part a contest.”
Smith said the Rockwall club will be operating out of the Union Valley VFD Fire Station, 7965 FM 1565 in Union Valley.
• The SVARA and Majors Field groups plan to establish a base of operations at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, 600 Interstate 30 East in Greenville.
During each Field Day, amateur radio operators practice their emergency communications procedures for a 24-hour period. The operators are called upon to set up under simulated disaster conditions, then attempt to make as many contacts across the United States and around the globe as possible during the time frame.
During the exercise ham radio operators construct workable emergency communications equipment to simulate the conditions they might face in the event of a disaster, during which telephones, computers and other services would be unavailable.
All of this weekend’s events are open to the public. Anyone may become a licensed amateur radio operator,or “ham” and there are more than 750,000 licensed hams in the United States, as young as 9 and as old as 100.
Additional information about Field Day or Amateur Radio is available by contacting the SVARA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/K5GVL or the Majors Field Amateur Radio Club web site at w5nni.net
The Rockwall Amateur Radio Club was formed 24 years ago to encourage and support the amateur radio hobby and to be of service to the Rockwall area.
Additional information regarding Field Day and the Rockwall Amateur Radio Club is available at http://www.rockwall-arc.org
