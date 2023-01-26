AUSTIN — Rochelle Garza, the former Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general, was named president of the Texas Civil Rights Project, the organization announced Thursday.
The Texas Civil Rights Project is a civil rights litigation and advocacy organization that works on behalf of voting rights, immigration and criminal justice issues. The organization has an annual budget of $6 million and has approximately 40 staff across Texas, a news release said.
“Texans’ civil rights and basic freedoms are under assault and those in power must be held accountable. This fight is not new to TCRP and I’m honored and humbled to be the next president,” Garza said in a statement. “I look forward to working with a team fiercely dedicated to empowering Texans through community lawyering and organizing directly with impacted communities. Together, we will build a Texas big enough for all of us.”
Garza lost to incumbent Ken Paxton in November, who won for a third term.
She was highly believed to be the statewide Democratic candidate with the best chance of defeating a Republican in Texas, which has not had a Democrat hold a statewide position in 30 years.
On the campaign trail, she often highlighted Paxton’s own legal troubles, including facing securities grade charges and an abuse of power investigation.
Even so, Garza lost 53.4% to 43.7%.
She has spent her legal career fighting for the civil rights of children, immigrants and families.
In 2017, she won a U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit case where Texas and federal leaders tried to prevent an immigrant teen, Jane Doe, from exercising her right to choose.
Her work on that case resulted in the “Garza Notice,” a federal requirement that teens in immigration detention be given access to abortion, which is still in effect today, a news release said.
“This is an incredibly exciting time for our organization,” TCRP Board Chairman James Nortey said of Garza’s appointment. “We have a strong foundation that we’ve built over the years, and we have full confidence in both Rochelle and our deep bench of lawyers, advocates, and leaders who will continue to drive our success in this next chapter.”
Garza is a fifth-generation Tejana and civil rights attorney from the Rio Grande Valley. She will formally join the organization on Feb. 1.
