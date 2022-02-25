Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.