AUSTIN - Dozens gathered at the Texas Capitol Monday afternoon to raise awareness on race disparities that continue to plague the health care system, particularly for those who give birth.
A recent report by the state’s Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee found that Black women are more than twice as likely as white women and four times as likely as Hispanic women to die from pregnancy-related causes.
Danielle Ayers, pastor of justice at Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas and organizer of the rally, said she hopes the event brings greater awareness of this disparity.
"This is a major issue that must be given attention to and taken action on now," Ayers said. “(Black mothers) are Texans too, who deserve the right to have access to not just health care, but also affordable health care and to have policies that are also just and equitable.”
The report offered several recommendations to fight racial discrimination, including one that encouraged enhanced engagement with Black communities to develop targeted programs and networks to help reduce rates.
It also recommended primary and inpatient obstetric care providers be required to complete bias reduction training.
“The MMMRC found persistent disparities in maternal health outcomes,” the report said. “Health care quality improvement efforts are necessary but insufficient to address maternal mortality and morbidity, especially for most at-risk populations.”
Ayers said the event also aimed to highlight several bills in the Texas Legislature they favor, including the expansion of Medicaid for new mothers up to 12 months after giving birth and the establishment of a pilot program that provides medical assistance reimbursement for doula services.
They also favor House Bill 1664, by state Rep. Shawn Thierry, a Houston Democrat. The bill directs the state to do a study on maternal mortality and morbidity among Black women in Texas.
Kearra Haynes, with Friendship-West Baptist Church, called the injustices in health care “the most shocking” and “the most inhumane.”
“We are advocating for just policies that honor the humanity of black women (and) black mothers,” Haynes said. “We are standing on moral authority to urge those in positions of legislative power to resist the urge for complacency in their hearts and minds of neglect and structural violence.”
