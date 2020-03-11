Multiple accounts have been established to assist a family of a local man, whose grandchildren were among four people killed in a Dallas motel room Tuesday.
Lonny Schonfeld of Greenville established a GoFundMe page (www.gofundme.com/f/vgd4ea-for-my-babies?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet) after his grandsons were shot to death by their father.
“He shot them while they slept in a Dallas motel room,” Schonfeld wrote. “My daughter lost her reason for living. They were the only thing that mattered. I loved those boys more than my own life, and had promised to always be there for them. I wasn’t.”
Multiple media reports indicated the boys, Noah, 9 and 12-year-old Charlie, were found Tuesday afternoon along with their father and an unrelated woman in a room where they were staying at a Staybridge Suites hotel in far north Dallas.
“My family has many devastating weeks and months ahead,” Schonfeld wrote. “We will never get past this evil act. Although at this moment, the last thing on our minds is money, my daughter and family are going to need help for a long time to come.”
The GoFundMe page has raised $3,350 as of Wednesday evening.
A fund has also been established at the Hancock Whitney Bank, 3300 Joe Ramsey Bouulevard E in Greenville.
