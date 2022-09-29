AUSTIN — Several Texas abortion fund providers testified in court Tuesday that they want the right to financially support Texans seeking abortions in states where it is legal.
The coalition — made up of Fund Texas Choice, Jane’s Due Process, the Frontera Fund and others — sued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office in an effort to secure the ability to provide financial assistance to those seeking an abortion outside of the state. They claim the current law lacks clarity and that their First Amendment right to free speech is being impeded.
If unable to resume its historic practices of providing practical support, Anna Rupani, executive director of Fund Texas Choice, said it would likely end the organization’s operations.
“In my opinion, it would be catastrophic,” Rupani said. “We fear that we might have to shut down and not be able to support pregnant Texans.”
Rupani added the laws have forced a change in how she and those in her organization provide information to callers. Previously, they would have given direct ways to receive an abortion, including where to go and what to do. Now, under fear of litigation, they only provide general information or direct callers to Google searches that are generic.
Lawyers from the state attorney’s office argued that since the organizations are still able to provide general information their free speech is not impeded, but Rupani said she is not able to participate in the speech she would want to and that would be most helpful to their clients.
She and the others also said they have lost donors due to fears that even giving money could be perceived as aiding and abetting and that it would violate Senate Bill 8, which passed last September.
The lawsuit was sparked following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization landmark decision that found that abortion access is not a constitutional right. Texas was one of several states to immediately ban the procedure citing pre-Roe laws that were never taken off the books.
Upon the SCOTUS news, Paxton issued an advisory where he highlighted that his office is specifically authorized to pursue and recover civil penalties related to providing an abortion, adding that he plans to “strictly enforce this law.”
Additionally, Paxton said in the letter that his office would assist any local prosecutor who pursues criminal charges and reminded state licensing authorities that they are required to revoke any applicable license or permit of a health care professional who performs or attempts to perform an abortion in violation of the law.
Paxton was subpoenaed to testify Tuesday, making news Monday when it was revealed in court documents that he evaded the request by driving away. Paxton later cited safety concerns, claiming an unknown man would not leave his property, even as the process server said he waited for an hour and informed Paxton’s wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, that he had legal documents to deliver.
U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ruled early Tuesday that Paxton did not have to appear at the hearing Tuesday, leading the plaintiffs to file a motion to reconsider.
The plaintiffs said Paxton brought himself into the case when he issued the advisory and frequently tweeted from his verified account that there would be legal repercussions against anyone who helped Texans receive an abortion. The nonprofits said those tweets gave them reason to believe they will be legally liable if they provide any kind of funding, as they normally would.
Lawyers from the attorney’s office said that while Paxton and others, including state Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, may have made these comments that are perceived as threats, neither has any prosecutorial authority. That authority belongs to district and county attorneys, therefore the nonprofits have nothing to fear.
They also said Paxton also did not explicitly say he would target abortion funds in his statements.
The abortion advocates cited Paxton’s statement in which he said he “we will assist any local prosecutor who pursues criminal charges” as well as the hashtag #ProsecuteTexasAbortionFunds, used often by Cain as reason to believe that is not true.
Bridget Schilling, a board member at Houston-based abortion fund Clinic Access Support Network, said she lacks the “assuredness that he won’t.”
“(Paxton) seems to have left it open to future possibilities from our perspective,” Schilling said. “We do not have a specific interpretation of what this law means for us as people who are associated with an abortion but not the ones providing it.”
ABORTIONS IN TEXAS
Abortions were strictly limited last September when the state Heartbeat Act, also known as S.B. 8, went into effect. Under that law, abortions are banned after fetal cardiac activity is detected, around six weeks and before many people know they are pregnant.
Following the SCOTUS ruling, a second law put an end all abortions from the point of conception except in the cases where the life of pregnant parent is threatened. However, that law did not go into effect until Aug. 25, 30 days after SCOTUS issued a judgment on the case. In the two months between the SCOTUS ruling and the new ban becoming law, Paxton and others argued that all abortions were still illegal under previous, pre-Roe law.
Because of this and the threat of litigation, all abortions stopped in the state and abortion funds ended their practice of providing financial aid in obtaining abortion including covering medical, travel, child care, food, gas and other expenses.
