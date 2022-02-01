AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott assured Texans during a press conference Tuesday that the state’s electric grid is ready to deal with the winter weather expected to hit much of the state later this week.
The incoming strong arctic front is expected to hit parts of the state late Wednesday into Thursday and will bring freezing and icing as well as the coldest temperatures experienced in the region so far this winter. It will also be one of the first major tests to Abbott’s and other state leaders' promises that they have shored up the Texas electric grid following failures highlighted by the near-complete collapse of the grid last February.
“We're utilizing every applicable state agency to make sure that Texas will robustly respond to this extreme cold winter storm that is going to be slipping across Texas,” Abbott said.
A winter storm watch is in effect in much of the west, central and northern parts of the state from Wednesday at noon Central Standard Time to 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
At the conference, Abbott rattled off at least 15 state agencies that are working to ensure electricity remains on throughout the state.
Abbott said officials anticipate Friday morning will be the point of highest energy demand for the state. He said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is ready to has an additional 15,000 megawatts of power available in excess of peak demand forecasts.
“ERCOT is well prepared for conditions as they currently stand, but remains flexible in order to be able to be responsive to power demand,” Abbott said.
Energy leaders said they too are confident in the state’s plan to respond to the upcoming weather with Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake saying officials will operate the grid with “an abundance of caution” so the state will have quick access to more supply should it be needed.
All also asked residents to remain off of the roads as much as possible as road conditions are likely to become “treacherous.”
“We urge all Texans to proceed with great caution as you choose to travel about the region, knowing that different regions will be facing different challenges on roadways,” Abbott said.
Marc Williams, executive director of the Texas Department of Transportation, said his department has been working to prepare roadways ahead of the storm including pretreating roads with a brine solution. He added that the department has 4,000 personnel and about 2,400 pieces of equipment ready to ensure roadways stay as safe as possible.
“We expect that the conditions that we will see will make for very hazardous driving conditions, and that despite efforts with pretreatment we cannot guarantee 100% that roads won't have unsafe conditions,” Williams said.
Texans can view up to date road conditions at www.drivetexas.org. The Texas Division of Emergency Management also has a list of warming centers on its website at www.tdem.texas.gov should anyone lose heat.
“Our message to citizens is pay attention to your local forecast and pay attention to your local officials,” said W. Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management. “This is going to be a very cold event and the windchill could be deadly. We want to make sure that [everybody] has a warm place to go.”
