Austin — Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas has enough excess power to cover projected peak demand as Winter Storm Landon makes its way through the Lone Star State.
During a press conference Thursday, Abbott said as of 11 a.m., officials counted about 20,000 megawatts of excess power over demand. He added that at the expected peak demand — anticipated to be Friday morning — there should be about 10,000 MW of extra power capacity.
“To put that in context, that is about enough extra power to supply about 2 million homes,” Abbott said of the 10,000 MW.
Nonetheless, thousands of Texans have found themselves without power. Abbott said the reported outages are not because of failures in the grid but more likely because of frozen power lines or frozen tree branches falling on power lines.
To help bring power back more quickly, Abbott said the state has mobilized line repair crews as well as requested help from other states. He and other state energy officials said if anyone is experiencing a power outage they should immediately call their local energy provider.
State energy officials also continue to ask Texans to stay off the roads as much as possible. Texas Department of Transportation Executive Director Mark Williams said while the state attempted to pretreat roads with deicing solution, the rain the state received over the previous couple of days reversed much of that effort.
As of the time of the press conference, Williams said approximately 2,500 road segments along and generally west of Interstate 35 were covered with ice and/or snow making driving conditions dangerous and particularly so on and around bridges and overpasses.
“The primary message that we want to get out for motorists is if you don't have to be on the roads, don't get out there and drive,” Williams said.
This winter storm has caused heightened fear among residents as the one-year anniversary of the deadly and costly Winter Storm Uri that nearly collapsed the entire state electric grid is days away.
Many climate experts have said temperatures will drop below freezing putting pressure on energy production, but the ongoing storm is expected to be less severe with warmer temperatures over fewer days than Uri.
Abbott said the state’s grid is also more prepared with 15% more power generating capacity than what was available last year.
The state has also designated more natural gas facilities as critical infrastructure. Last year, as rolling blackouts occurred, many facilities too lost power making it impossible to generate more energy. With this designation, they will continually have access to power to operate, officials said.
Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick said the TRRC does not anticipate any service interruptions. She added that the state increased its natural gas storage and packed its pipelines to ensure there is excess natural gas ready if needed.
“Gas should stay on, you should have heat [and] you should be able to cook,” Craddick said. “And [the TRRC has] additional support crews available if any issues arise.”
