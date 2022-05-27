AUSTIN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said “all options are on the table” including possibly calling a special session to address ways to keep a tragedy - like the one in a Uvalde elementary school that left 21 dead this week - from occurring again.
Abbott held a press conference Friday afternoon, about 72 hours after he first announced details of one of the deadliest school shootings in the county’s history.
When asked if Texans can expect new laws to prevent another tragedy, Abbott responded: “The answer is absolutely yes.” Texas legislators meet every two years and are scheduled to reconvene in January. Texas governors have the ability to call a special session at any time and for any reason, although they must state a purpose in the proclamation calling the legislators to special session, per the state constitution.
“There will be meetings held, there will be proposals that will be derived, many of which will lead to laws that will be passed in the state of Texas.” Abbott said. “Let me make one thing perfectly clear: The status quo is unacceptable; this crime is unacceptable. We're not going to be here and talking about it and do nothing about it.”
Abbott, however, made similar remarks following the 2019 El Paso Walmart shooting where 23 died and 23 others were injured. When lawmakers returned to the Capitol in 2021, gun laws were loosened. And Abbott continued to skirt the idea of imposing or rolling back gun-specific laws, reiterating statements made earlier in the day in a pre-recording played at the National Rifle Association annual conference in Houston on Friday. He dismissed the impact that universal background checks, for example, would have on preventing such shootings, citing other massacres that occurred that skirted a check.
Instead, Abbott pushed for a greater emphasis on mental health resources.
“Anyone who suggests, well, maybe we should focus on background checks as opposed to mental health, I suggest you are mistaken,” he said. “Anybody who thinks that we can't do more to address mental health care, they're wrong. We can, and we're going to.”
He also promised to review laws passed following the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting, near Houston, where 10 students died. Those laws included creating emergency operation plans; developing assessment teams to search for red flags and other threats, in order to stop tragedies before they happen; and funding and growing mental health resources.
Under the mental health provision, the state dedicated $100 million in funding over two years to be used to fund school-based mental health centers, the hiring of counselors, and “other mental health-related needs.” This equates to less than $10 per child per year.
Even so, Abbott said none of the laws he has signed would have prevented the shooting by Salvador Ramos, who at 18 purchased two AR-15-style rifles and nearly 400 rounds of ammunition legally.
"None of the laws that I signed this past session had any intersection with this crime at all,” he said.
Abbott also made his frustrations known on how the event played out after Texas public safety officials revealed “wrong decisions” allowed the shooter to remain in a classroom with kids for over an hour.
Abbott also said he was “livid” that the information relayed to him earlier that he in turn shared with the public was found to be inaccurate.
“My expectation is that the law enforcement leaders that are leading the investigations, which includes the Texas Rangers and the FBI, will get to the bottom of every fact with absolute certainty,” Abbott said. “There are families whose lives have been destroyed. They need answers that are accurate, and it is inexcusable that they may have suffered from any inaccurate information whatsoever.”
