Abbott signs Texas-US military infrastructure agreement

AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Transportation and the U.S. Military entered into an agreement Wednesday that would authorize TxDOT to complete roadway maintenance and repair projects as well as purchase bulk materials on military land.
The 10-year Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement, or S-IGSA, will bolster infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military property across the state. It is anticipated to decrease project lead time, reduce civilian staff burden and result in an estimated cost savings of 25% to all participating military installations, officials said.
“(This agreement) allows military departments to tap into the significant expertise of state agencies and local governments expertise that we don't necessarily have in house,” said Rachel Jacobson, assistant secretary to the United States Army Installation, Energy and Environment. “By partnering with state agencies such as Texas, it really helps us tremendously.”
The agreement is a product of a law that passed last session, spearheaded by state Sen. Cesar Blanco, D-El Paso; state Rep. Lina Ortega, D-El Paso; and state Rep. Ray Lopez, D-San Antonio.
The S-IGSA is the largest agreement between a state and the U.S. military in the country, Gov. Greg Abbott said.
Texas is the home of 15 military installations, many of which are the largest employer in their areas. Abbott, who signed the agreement, said that by working together the U.S. military and TxDOT will ensure that projects at Texas bases will be built faster and cheaper.
Abbott added the agreement further strengthens Texas’ relationship with the U.S. military and is another reminder of the state’s commitment to supporting military service members.
“In Texas, we support our military period,” Abbott said.
