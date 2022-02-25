AUSTIN — In the race for Texas governor, incumbent Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are in their own arena when it comes to raising money.
Texas candidates released campaign reports Tuesday detailing contributions and expenditures between Jan. 21 and Feb. 19. While most of Abbott’s money is coming from a few wealthy donors, O’Rourke is relying on smaller amounts from more people, reports show.
About 43 percent of Abbott’s reported $3.8 million in contributions received over the reported period came from his top 10 donors, reports show.
This includes funding from his largest donor this period, Arcilia Acosta, who contributed $350,000 to the Abbott campaign. Acosta is the founder and CEO of Southwestern Testing Laboratories Engineers and on the board of regents for Texas Tech University.
In O’Rourke’s camp, his top 10 donors contributed to about 8 percent of his overall nearly $3 million in fundraising over the same time period.
O’Rourke’s largest donor, Scott Freeman, committed $100,000 to his campaign. Freeman is owner and executive chairman of Archer Systems, a legal settlement administration service provider.
While neither candidate has the nomination yet — the primaries are March 1 — each is heavily favored in polls and each has greatly out-raised and out-spent their challengers.
Below is a look at Abbott’s and O’Rourke’s 10 largest contributions this period:
Abbott:
• $350,000 - Arcilia Acosta (Dallas)
• $250,000 - H. Ross Perot Jr. (Dallas)
• $250,000 - Joseph Swinbank(Houston)
• $125,000 - Mindy & Jeff Hildebrand (Houston )
• $125,000 - Nancy Hunt (Dallas)
• $125,000 - Ray Hunt (Dallas)
• $100,000 - S. Javaid Anwa (Midland)
• $100,000 - Gordon Davis (Lubbock)
• $100,000 - Robert Olson (Newport Beach, CA)
• $100,000 - Davis, Gordon (Lubbock)
O’Rourke:
• $100,000 - Scott Freeman (Houston)
• $25,000 - Martha S. Samuelson (West Newton, MA)
• $25,000 - Paul R. Samuelson (West Newton, MA)
• $20,000 - Ellen Gavin (Los Angeles)
• $20,000 - William Hebert (Dallas)
• $15,000 - Margot B. Perot (Dallas)
• O’Rourke’s campaign also received 22 donations of $10,000 each, per reports.
Early voting continues through Feb. 25. Election Day is March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.