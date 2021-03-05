Texas Gov. Greg Abbott believes that Texans are being silenced by social media giants, and he wants it stop.
Getting there may be a legal challenge, especially considering the businesses are companies and the First Amendment doesn’t seem to regulate how businesses choose to regulate speech, but Abbott is determined to reverse the actions by Facebook and Twitter, which both banned former President Donald Trump in the wake of Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
"Social media sites have become our modern day public squares where information should be able to flow freely, but social media companies are now acting as judge and jury on determining what viewpoints are valid,” Abbott said.
State Sen. Bryan Hughes has authored Senate Bill 12 in an effort to prevent social media companies from restricting speech, including conservatives.
“America was built on freedom of speech and healthy public debate, and efforts to silence conservative viewpoints on social media are wrong and weaken public discourse,” Abbott said.
Just some of the bill’s highlights include:
- Prohibits an interactive computer service from censoring a user, a user's expression, or a user's ability to receive the expression of another person based on the viewpoint of the user or another person, the viewpoint represented in the user's expression or another person's expression, or a user's geographic location in Texas or any part of Texas.
- Provides that a user who successfully asserts a claim against an interactive computer service for a violation of this chapter against that user is entitled to recover declaratory relief under Chapter 37 (Declaratory Judgments), including costs and reasonable and necessary attorney's fees under Section 37.009 (Costs), and injunctive relief.
Of course, the bill also acknowledges that there are serious constitutional questions about its legality, but confidence of passage is high between Abbott and Hughes, who appeared together at a Friday press conference in Tyler.
“I thank Senator Hughes for offering SB 12 to help protect Texans from being wrongfully censored on social media for voicing their political or religious viewpoints,” Abbott said. “With SB 12, Senator Hughes is taking a stand against Big Tech’s political censorship and protecting Texans’ right to freedom of expression. I look forward to working with Senator Hughes to sign this bill into law and protect free speech in Texas."
On Thursday, both Abbott and Hughes took to Twitter to tout their appearance in Tyler.
I am joining @SenBryanHughes to announce a bill prohibiting social media companies from censoring viewpoints.Too many social media sites silence conservative speech and ideas and trample free speech.It's un-American, Un-Texan, & soon to be illegal.https://t.co/zSdirRa1pj— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 5, 2021
