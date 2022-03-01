AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott, in his third bid for Texas governor, will likely face challenger and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke in November.
Initial results show Abbott and O’Rourke leading significantly in each of their respective primaries.
Abbott, who had seven other challengers for the Republican nomination has 69.17% of the vote, as of 7:30 p.m. with 52 out of 5,052 precincts reporting. His closest competitors Don Huffines and Allen West have 8.28% and 11.93%, respectively.
In 2018 primaries, Abbott took 90% of the vote.
As of 7:30 p.m. O’Rourke, facing four other challengers, had 92.9% of the vote with 52 out of 5,052 precincts reporting.
Abbott, who had a clear lead in many of polls conducted prior to the race, focused much of his attention and money on running ads against O’Rourke.
In them, he has attacked stances O’Rourke made in 2020 while running for president including a mandatory assault weapon buy-back program, which is difficult to sidestep in a pro-gun state. Abbott’s campaign has also highlighted O’Rourke statements of support for the Black Lives Matter movement where O’Rourke said he was in favor of defunding the police in order reduce police responsibilities and allocate money to other services.
O’Rourke, on the other hand, has focused on Abbott’s mishandling of the state’s electric grid that nearly collapsed last February amid days of freezing temperatures. The event led to 246 official deaths and a reported $130 billion in damage, to which ratepayers will pay off $3.4 billion over time.
He has also criticized Abbott for legislation that nearly bans abortions and allows for the permit less carry of hand guns.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
