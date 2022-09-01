Abbott, O’Rourke debate set for Sept. 30

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke confirmed they will take part in a town hall-style debate in the Rio Grande Valley ahead of the November election.
The televised debate will take place Sept. 30 at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and will be hosted by Nexstar Media Group.
In addition, O’Rourke’s campaign announced that he agreed to take part in four additional debates to be held throughout the state.
It was not immediately clear whether Abbott had agreed to participate in the additional debates as well.
If held, those four additional debates would be hosted by TEGNA/WFAA; The Texas Tribune, Austin American-Statesman, Dallas Morning News, Houston Chronicle, San Antonio Express-News and KVUE-TV; Telemundo 40 Rio Grande Valley; and CNN.
“Looking forward to holding Abbott accountable for his indefensible record during these town hall-style debates where we'll both take questions directly from voters,” O’Rourke said in a Tweet on Thursday.
Beto for Texas spokesperson Chris Evans said O’Rourke is looking forward to all five debates “where he can continue taking questions directly from voters in English and Spanish while also holding Abbott fully accountable for his indefensible record of incompetence and extremism.”
“We are confident that (Abbott) can make time for the people he is supposed to serve given that he is making time for his mega donors at more than 15 high-dollar fundraisers this fall. We are also certain he has time since he still refuses to call a special session and get to work preventing a seventh major mass shooting on his watch,” Evans said.
Mark Miner, Abbott’s campaign communications director, said Abbott, too, looks forward to debating O’Rourke during the scheduled Sept. 30 event.
“(O’Rourke) has been debating himself on issues throughout the campaign, and we look forward to highlighting his real positions supporting open borders, defunding the police, raising property taxes, and extreme energy policies that will kill hundreds of thousands of jobs in Texas,” Evans said.
