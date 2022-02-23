AUSTIN — When it comes to fundraising, Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke continue to leave their competitors in the dust.
In their final days ahead of the March primaries, candidates for the state’s most prominent elected offices released their latest round of campaign finance reports Tuesday. Abbott and O’Rourke are both vying for the gubernatorial nominations of their respective parties.
Abbott, a Republican, is seeking his third term as governor. He reported raising more than $3.8 million between Jan. 21 and Feb. 19. He also touted a war chest of almost $50 million. In the first 20 days of 2022, Abbott reported raising $1.43 million.
His closest fundraising competitor and former state Sen. Don Huffines raised nearly $2.77 million in the same time frame with about $650,000 left in reserves. Allen West, former chair of the Republican Party of Texas and another vocal GOP challenger, raised $958,000 with $104,000 in his war chest, far less than Abbott.
Abbott also greatly outspent his opponents using nearly $15 million during the reported period versus Huffines spending less than $5 million and West less than $600,000.
In the race for Lt. Governor, incumbent Dan Patrick sits in a comfortable financial position raising nearly $700,000 between Jan. 21 and Feb. 19. He also raised nearly $700,000 and has a war chest of more than $22 million, far more than his next opponent, Daniel Miller.
If financial support is replicated in the voting booths, current Attorney General Ken Paxton may be the highest elected official to face a runoff in May.
Paxton was out-raised and out-spent by two challengers — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former state Supreme Court justice Eva Guzman, per finance reports.
Paxton does, however, have far more cash on hand, sitting on $4.7 million versus Bush with $1.2 million and Guzman with less than $500,000.
On the Democratic side, O’Rourke has a clear lead, keeping toe-to-toe with Abbott.
Between Jan. 21 and Feb. 19, O’Rourke raised nearly $3 million and has about $6.8 million in reserves.
O’Rourke gained national fame in his ability to fundraise as a Democrat in a state that heavily leans Republican. When O’Rourke challenged Sen. Ted Cruz for the congressional seat, he raised more than $80 million, according to reports. He also managed to raise $2 million in the first 24 hours after announcing his candidacy in November.
Mike Collier continues to build a lead in fundraising and spending as he contends for the Lt. Governor nomination. His campaign brought in nearly $125,000, far more than his next closest challenger Carla Brailey who reported $11,500 in contributions.
Similar to the Republican Party, Democratic Attorney General candidates remain in a close financial battle. Constitutional lawyer Lee Merritt did out-raise the other candidates, but former mayor of Galveston Joe Jaworski outspent him. And civil rights attorney Rochelle Garza has more in her war chest than Jaworski and Merritt combined.
Early voting for the primaries continues through Friday. Election Day is March 1.
Should no one candidate receive more than 50% of the vote in their respective races, a runoff will take place in May.
