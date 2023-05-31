AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott named John Scott, a Fort Worth attorney, as interim Texas attorney general on Wednesday.
Scott was the Texas Secretary of State until the end of 2022, when he left the position to return to private practice. He also served as Texas Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation for then-Attorney General Abbott, where he aided in efforts to hold the Obama Administration accountable.
Scott will temporarily run the office while current AG Ken Paxton is suspended pending trial in the Senate. Paxton faces possible removal from office following accusations of bribery, abuse of office and other allegations. He was impeached in the House in May.
“John Scott has the background and experience needed to step in as a short-term interim Attorney General during the time the Attorney General has been suspended from duty,” Abbott said. “ His decades of experience and expertise in litigation will help guide him while serving as the state’s top law enforcement officer.”
