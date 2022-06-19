Abbott: Migrant caravans being disbanded in Mexico

HOUSTON — While state Republicans met in Houston for their biennial convention, Gov. Greg Abbott headed to the Texas border on Friday to tout his border policies.
Surrounded by a slew of state border security law enforcement, Abbott said the approaching caravan his office was particularly concerned about earlier this week is believed to be disbanding in Mexico. The caravan of approximately 7,000 migrants from Central America, Venezuela, Haiti and other countries was believed to be heading for the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Mexico's National Institute for Migration.
While Abbott said he did not know the exact reason for the dismantling, he said he believed one reason was because of the agreements he made with Mexican governors in securing the border. Other likely reasons include lack of resources and weather conditions.
“Even if the caravans are breaking up, it doesn't mean that the people who were part of the caravans are not going to be trying to make it to the United States of America. It's just that they may be making (it) here in one or two as opposed to a large caravan,” Abbott said.
Abbott said mirroring operations between Texas and Mexico border agents are also deterring cartel and migrant activity. He added that the state National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety are working to block as many low-water crossings as possible, as well as continue mass migration “rehearsals” that train law enforcement to move where they are needed most.
“We're using multiple strategies to try to block those low-water crossings,” Abbott said.
Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Col. Freeman Martin said Texas reported 1.3 million apprehensions in 2021, about double the next highest amount — 1986 with 723,000 apprehensions. The state also reported a 58% increase in the amount of fentanyl seized between January and March of 2022 from the same period a year prior.
"We see the results of this border security agreement in the disbanding of larger caravans by law enforcement in Mexico before they reach our border,” Martin said.
Texas Republican leaders continue to highlight the fact that President Joe Biden has yet to visit the border since becoming president, often claiming that the federal government’s “open border policies” are distressing for Texans, particularly those who live along the border.
Addressing border security is one of the Texas GOP’s top 15 preliminary legislative priorities for the upcoming session.
In response, Texas Democrats have highlighted blunders in Operation Lone Star, including high costs, disruptions to the supply chain, pay issues and deaths associated with the operation.
“After seven years of his chaotic leadership, we know this much is true: Greg Abbott is uninterested in creating humane and effective policy along our southern border,” the Texas Democratic Party said in an April tweet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.