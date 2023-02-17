AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott listed seven issues as emergency items during his biennial State of the State address Thursday.
Every two years as state lawmakers have made their way to Austin for a marathon legislative session, Abbott lays out his emergency priorities. Items with this distinction can be voted on within the first 60 days of the session, which began Jan. 13.
Those priorities are cutting property taxes, ending COVID-19 restrictions, school choice, school safety, bail reform, border security and the fentanyl crisis.
“This session, we will ensure Texas remains the leader of this nation as an unflinching force in this world,” Abbott said. “Together, we will build a Texas for the next generation — the Texas of tomorrow.”
Abbott kicked off his speech highlighting the state’s “booming” economy, as businesses continue to come to the Lone Star State.
He also noted the state’s historic $33 billion surplus, which lawmakers must now figure out how to distribute. Abbott said his priority for the excess funding is to deliver meaningful property tax reform, and he wants $15 billion of the surplus used to cut property taxes.
He would also like lawmakers to pass legislation that lowers the school district maintenance and operations tax rate. The M&O is the tax rate levied by the school district to fund the operations and maintenance of schools.
Abbott added that he also favored providing tax relief to small businesses by increasing their exemptions.
“Hardworking Texans produced the largest budget surplus in Texas history. That money belongs to the taxpayers. We should return it to you with the largest property tax cut in the history of Texas,” Abbott said.
Abbott also said another priority is ending all mandates related to the coronavirus pandemic, including mask and vaccine mandates, and preventing the government from closing businesses or schools due to COVID-19.
He added that he would also like lawmakers to address how the government responds to pandemics, including requiring the legislature to convene if another is ever declared.
During the onset of the COVID pandemic in March 2021, Abbott did call for the mandatory closing of schools and most businesses. He also did not use his gubernatorial power to call a special session, tot the dismay of many elected state lawmakers who wanted input on COVID decisions.
During his speech, Abbott also touched on education priorities including school choice and school safety. Abbott has made school choice one of his top campaign promises, stating that he believes parents should choose the educational situation that best fits their child without the financial burden.
While opponents of such programs say that it will defund already financially struggling public schools across the state, Abbott promised Thursday that public schools will continue to be fully funded.
One bill, filed by state Sen. Donna Campbell, a New Braunfels Republican, would allow 60% of the state’s allocated dollars to stay with a student while 40% remain with the school.
“Public schools play an essential role in our state. They educate our future entrepreneurs, scientists, and leaders. We must ensure that our education system works for every child,” Abbott said, adding that this session, lawmakers will do more.
Abbott also said he would like to see legislation passed that expands parental access to curriculum and school libraries and strengthens consent requirements for health services.
“Parents also deserve education freedom. Without it, some parents are hindered in helping their child succeed. That must change this year,” Abbott promised.
He also advocated for strengthening school safety. Less than a year following the Uvalde mass shooting, where 21 people were killed in an elementary school in South Texas, Abbott has been steadfast in his stance to not respond with gun reform but instead prioritize enhancing school safety measures.
While not giving specifics during his speech, Abbott’s office later listed this emergency item to include providing funding to help schools make necessary safety upgrades, codifying the intruder detection audit process, and requiring school campus maps to be provided to local law enforcement, among others.
Abbott also listed criminal justice reforms as priority items, including ending revolving door bail. Abbott and other Republican lawmakers have pointed to Harris County bail policies that attempt to keep low-level offenders out of jail, as the antithesis to Texas’ hard-on-crime stance.
“This session we must shut and lock that revolving door by passing laws that keep dangerous criminals behind bars and hold accountable the judges who let them out,” Abbott said.
Het added that he would like to see a law passed that raises the mandatory minimum sentence for criminals who illegally possess guns to 10 years.
He said he would also like to see a law pass that imposes a mandatory minimum jail sentence of at least 10 years for anyone caught smuggling illegal immigrants in Texas.
And he would like to see a law passed that prosecutes an individual for murder if they distribute fentanyl or a drug laced with fentanyl that kills a person.
“A state first settled by brave pioneers willing to risk everything for the promise of freedom and opportunity. Texas is fulfilling that promise,” Abbott said. “No doubt we have work ahead of us, but we’re building on a storied legacy. One hundred and eighty-seven years after Texas was founded, it has never been a better time to be a Texan.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.