AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott sent another directive to the Texas Education Agency on Thursday, this time asking Commissioner Mike Morath to create the position of Chief of School Safety and Security.
"The task of ensuring the safety of our schools and students is not solely held within one entity in the state, but encompasses many different agencies and divisions, all with different charges and authority in implementing legislation and making recommendations for future policy changes," Abbott said in the letter. "While we have seen these agencies work together earnestly in the wake of the tragedy in Uvalde, a single point of contact to coordinate such efforts, now and in the future, would further improve their services.”
In the letter, Abbott said the position should not hinder the work or autonomy of any agency, as each agency will continue its critical functions. Nor should it duplicate work already underway.
Instead, the chief should “enhance all agency services” by increasing communication and collaboration among the agency, the Texas School Safety Center, the Department of Public Safety, the Health and Human Services Commission, the Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Texas Child Mental Health Care Consortium, and others.
The letter comes after the governor also directed the TEA to instruct school districts to identify actions they can take prior to the start of the new school year that will make their campuses more secure, including weekly inspections of exterior doors; as well as to expand promotion of the iWatch System, which allows the public to report suspicious activities.
Neither the TEA nor the governor’s office provided details on how the position would be funded or when it could be expected to be filled.
Following the announcement, the Association of Texas Professional Educators said in a statement the position has the potential to bring together the coordination necessary to implement school safety policies, but said its success lies in the hands of the legislators.
“And are lawmakers willing to put politics aside to keep children safe?” it asked. “And if the policies cost money, as increased security and access to mental health services surely do, will the Legislature put forth the necessary funding? These are the questions Texas educators are asking.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.