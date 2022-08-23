Abbott condemns Biden Administration’s EPA change

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing back against a recent Environmental Protection Agency proposal to reclassify the Permian Basin due to smog output, with Abbott saying that will greatly impact oil production in the state.
In July, the EPA announced that it is considering a redesignation of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico as a means of cracking down on smog production, a violation of federal air quality standards. The new label would impact the area’s ability to drill and conduct other industrial activities. Abbott said the EPA change would jeopardize 25% of the nation’s gasoline supply.
With the new designation, state leaders and regulators would need to create plans to combat air pollution that causes smog. This would lead to new permitting requirements and drilling regulations.
In a letter sent Tuesday and directed to President Joe Biden, Abbott states that the move is based on “flawed logic and data,” accusing the agency of using “fabricated” findings to support its policy, one that would “eliminate oil and gas production in the Permian Basin.”
“Of course, the dearth of logic and data to support the administration’s position has little to do with process and procedure,” Abbott accused. “It is grounded in your desire to eliminate oil and gas production in Texas.”
The Texas oil and gas industry directly employs more than 422,000 Texans and supports 1.37 million total direct and indirect Texas jobs. Producers in the Permian Basin are responsible for 5.2 million barrels of oil per day, which can be processed into about 95 million gallons of gasoline a day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Abbott added that Texas will challenge any actions regarding the status change, including the accelerated timeline presented to Texas to complete the change.
Other Texas lawmakers have also spoken out against the proposed reclassification.
U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, a Republican, said the change will further “aggravate the global market and jeopardize industry access to the Permian Basin.”
“If the federal government slows down production in the Permian Basin, Americans will be deprived of the energy our economy and our allies desperately need,” Pfluger said in a statement.
The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
