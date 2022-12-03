AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated the development of a University of Houston vaccine that could stop fentanyl overdoses.
Abbott visited UH Thursday to highlight the groundbreaking vaccine first announced publicly in November.
“Fentanyl is now the number one killer in America,” Abbott said. “This is an extraordinarily deadly problem, but the University of Houston’s new development can be a game changer as it concerns fentanyl deaths.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, often proving lethal with as little as 2 milligrams.
Texas has seen an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths between 2020 and 2021, with an estimated 1,672 deaths in 2021, compared to 883 in 2020, per state data. Abbott said over the past year so far, about 1,400 Texans have died from fentanyl overdoses.
To help reduce the number of fentanyl overdoses, UH has developed a vaccine that could block the drug’s ability to enter the brain, thus eliminating the drug’s “high,” university offices said.
The fentanyl vaccine is slightly different from other common vaccines. While a traditional vaccine directs the body to develop antibodies against a virus or bacteria, the fentanyl vaccine helps the human body develop antibodies against fentanyl. If fentanyl is consumed, the vaccine directs antibodies to bind with the potent drug and prevent it from getting into the brain where it may trigger euphoric centers or trigger respiratory depression and opioid overdose death, said Dr. Colin Haile, a research associate professor of psychology at the University of Houston and a founding member of the UH Drug Discovery Institute.
“As we know there is a major problem with opioids in this country regarding overdose and Opioid Use Disorder,” Haile said. “Present treatments are not adequate, so we need a different strategy, a different way of addressing this problem. We feel that this in combination with present treatments will be a game changer.”
Antibodies in the vaccine have been proven to bind to a series of fentanyl-related drugs such as carfentanil or sufentanil. It will not, however, attach itself to other opioid drugs or morphine, which could be needed for severe pain relief, Haile said.
In addition to stopping overdoses, Haile said he sees the vaccine given to those with Opioid Use Disorder.
More than 80% of those with Opioid Use Disorder relapse. Since the vaccine essentially kills the high, while it does not prevent the individual from attempting to use the drug again, it does keep them alive, giving them time to return to sobriety, Haile said.
Haile said UH is currently manufacturing clinical grade vaccines. Then, they will conduct toxicology testing that is required for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. Once complete, UH will also complete an Investigation New Drug application that will allow it to initiate clinical trials.
Haile said because the vaccine contains components that have already been administered to humans and at least one component that is in other FDA-approved vaccines on the market, he is confident the FDA will find the vaccine effective and safe.
Abbott said he envisions the final distribution of the vaccine to be made available with a doctor’s prescription.
“(The vaccine) is intended to be an assistant aid to those who may be addicts to help them reduce their addiction, and it’s intended to be a protective device to people who are not addicts who may be otherwise exposed to it,” Abbott said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.