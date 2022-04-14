AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott said he would end enhanced inspections of commercial vehicles entering Texas from the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon after an agreement was made with its Gov. Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda on Wednesday.
The Mexican state of Nuevo Leon is located at the southern tip of Texas, just west of Tamaulipas — the Mexican state that mirrors Texas cities of Brownsville and McAllen.
Nuevo Leon, which shares less than nine miles of the border with the U.S., has one port of entry with Texas — the Laredo–Colombia Solidarity International Bridge.
Abbott and García Sepúlveda signed an agreement of cooperation that states that Nuevo Leon will enhance security on its end including the bridge and the Rio Grande River, if Texas eases inspection standards back to its previous practice of random searches, allowing for more vehicles to go through.
The memorandum of understanding states that Texas and Nuevo Leon, to the best of their abilities, will work together to enhance safety and reduce human trafficking and smuggling of drugs across the border. The two states will also work together to stem the flow of migrants, it said.
“Since Nuevo Leon has increased security on its side of the border, the Texas Department of Public Safety can return to his previous practice of random searches of vehicles crossing the bridge,” Abbott said. “The bridge from Nuevo Leon and Texas will return to normal effective immediately.”
Abbott said DPS has witnessed proof of Nuevo Leon’s promise of enhanced security but will continue to monitor to ensure compliance.
“Today, two states — and I think the most important states of our countries — are making a memorandum of understanding that we have to help with both sides [of the] border with much more security,” García Sepúlveda said. “If Nuevo Leon can assure security, technology, security checkpoints and patrol the border to help Texas and Texas can help us with more merchandise, with more commerce, we will do it.”
The agreement comes a week after Abbott announced stricter inspections of commercial vehicles between Mexico and Texas in an effort to curb illegal immigration and grud smuggling.
At the time, Abbott said the new policies were his response to President Joe Biden’s decision to end Title 42, the pandemic-era emergency rule allowing U.S. immigration authorities to expel migrants and asylum seekers due to public health concerns related to COVID-19. He however has since come under extensive scrutiny as the inspections have led to longer waiting times on the bridges from a few minutes to several hours. This has caused food to spoil and a slow down in deliveries further striking fear in Americans of greater inflation.
Abbott deflected the claim that his decision is hurting the American economy, stating that Biden’s inability to secure the border means that Texas is taking matters into its own hands.
Abbott added that he is willing to work with other Mexico states to reach similar agreements and is already in contact with them.
“The ultimate way to end the clog at the border is for President Biden to do his job and to secure the border,” Abbott said. “The goal all along has been to ensure that people understood the consequences of an open border and that Texas isn't going to tolerate it anymore.”
The White House has called enhanced inspections "unnecessary and redundant" in a statement released Wednesday.
"The continuous flow of legitimate trade and travel and [U.S. Customs and Border Protection]’s ability to do its job should not be obstructed," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. "Governor Abbott’s actions are impacting people’s jobs, and the livelihoods of hardworking American families."
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said in a Tweet that Abbott backed down “because the people of Texas forced him to.”
“Let's keep up the pressure to end his job-killing, inflation-spiking chaos at every other Texas port of entry,” O’Rourke said.
