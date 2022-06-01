AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott directed Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan to establish special legislative committees in response to the Uvalde mass shooting that left 21 dead last week.
In a letter sent Wednesday, Abbott asked the leaders of both state legislative chambers to convene committees on school safety, mental health, social media, policy training and firearm safety in an effort to “prevent future school shootings.”
Abbott asked that the process of establishing the committees to begin immediately. They will review steps previous legislatures have enacted, what resources the state has made available to local school districts and make recommendations on action that can be taken.
"As Texans mourn the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week, we as a state must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence," reads the letter. "As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans.”
The Uvalde shooting was a tragedy in itself, compounded by claims of “wrong decisions” made by present law enforcement and constantly changing timelines. Abbott said previously that he is also open to calling a special session to address ways to prevent a similar event from occurring again.
The Texas Rangers and FBI are also conducting an investigation into the incident and subsequent responses.
“I look forward to working with you both on this important mission to make Texas safer, and I stand ready to provide any and all support,” Abbott said.
