AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday directing his office to conduct investigations into nonprofit organizations that may have played a role in assisting individuals who illegally cross the border.
The claim comes as law enforcement in El Paso experienced an onslaught of undocumented immigrants crossing the border. El Paso Sector Acting Border Patrol Chief Peter Jaquez said in a Tweet that the department encountered as many 2,400 undocumented immigrants each day over the weekend.
“There have been recent reports that non-governmental organizations may have assisted with illegal border crossings near El Paso,” Abbott’s letter said. “We further understand NGOs may be engaged in unlawfully orchestrating other border crossings through activities on both sides of the border, including in sectors other than El Paso. In light of these reports, I am calling on the Texas Attorney General’s Office to initiate an investigation into the role of NGOs in planning and facilitating the illegal transportation of illegal immigrants across our borders.”
State and federal law enforcement are preparing for even more migrants expected to cross the border in the coming weeks as Title 42, the pandemic era rule that allows the United States to return migrants back to Mexico or their country of origin under the guise of public health safety concerns, sunsets. The rule expires on Dec. 21.
Abbott has frequently criticized President Joe Biden and his administration’s lack of urgency in addressing the border. Texas has now spent more than $4 million on its own border initiative dubbed Operation Lone Star. The mission is geared toward deterring illegal immigration and drug smuggling.
“Although the burden to address the ongoing border crisis should not fall to Texas, the federal government has failed to take action to address this problem,” the letter said. “I stand ready to work with you to craft any sensible legislative solutions your office may propose that are aimed at solving the ongoing border crisis and the role that NGOs may play in encouraging it.”
Abbott did not name any NGOs in his letter nor gave description on what action constitutes aid.
Abbott's Communications Director Renae Eze said there is not a specific timeline on when the investigation should be concluded, but that the governor expects immediacy.
