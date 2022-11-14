AUSTIN — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation of Harris County elections following reported issues last week.
Abbott on Monday called on the Texas secretary of state, the Texas Attorney General's Office and the Texas Rangers “to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County.”
Harris County, the state’s most populous county, attempted to extend its voting hours until 8 p.m. on Election Day after several polling places were delayed in opening at the scheduled time of 7 a.m.
While a lower court approved the extension, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday following a request from Attorney General Ken Paxton — a candidate on the ballot — that votes from residents who were in line after 7 p.m. be cast by provisional ballot and kept separate.
The attorney general’s office argued in court filings that a county’s failure to open polls at 7 a.m. does not justify they remain open past 7 p.m.
Bell County also faced similar issues on Election Day and requested the same extension, but Abbott did not call for an investigation there. Election Day voting runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. statewide.
"The allegations of election improprieties in our state's largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct,” Abbott said in a statement. “Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted.”
Harris County elections officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did the Texas Attorney General's Office or the Texas Rangers.
Harris County has been scrutinized across multiple election cycles.
In addition to the delayed start last week, Harris County reported that some polling locations ran out of paper, leading them to turn voters away.
During the primaries in March, the office failed to include 10,000 mail-in ballots in its unofficial election night count. The error was discovered days later.
Harris County also is part of a forensic audit that focuses solely on the 2020 general election. The forensic audit is also looking into Collin, Dallas and Tarrant counties.
A first-phase report of that audit released last year found that four of a potential 67 total votes were cast in the name of deceased people in Harris County. Collin County reported three, Dallas County reported nine and Tarrant County reported one, the report said.
Additionally, Harris County is under a separate, randomized election audit by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. That audit prompted the secretary of state to send inspectors to observe the handling and counting of ballots last week.
Harris County officials said at the time that they were being unfairly targeted. They called on the U.S. Department of Justice to send its own monitors, and it did.
SOS John Scott said his office has received alleged improprieties regarding the conduct of election administration in Harris County and has submitted those to the Texas Attorney General’s office and the Harris County District Attorney’s office.
Following Abbott's announcement, Harris County Elections Administrator Cliff Tatum said his office is "fully committed to transparency regarding the processes and procedures" implemented during the midterm elections.
