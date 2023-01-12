AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott said in a letter Tuesday that he is supportive of the new electric grid market redesign proposed by the Texas Public Utilities Commission.
“After an extensive 18-month stakeholder engagement process and a review of the market designs analyzed in the reliability study commissioned by the PUC last year, the Performance Credit Mechanism (PCM) must be given strong consideration,” Abbott said in the letter. “As the Legislature has noted, a reliability standard must be the foundation of any reliability design. The PCM best meets this call because it is based on a reliability standard, incentivizes new dispatchable generation, and maintains Texas’ energy-only market.”
PCM establishes an additional revenue stream for power operators by allowing them to earn “performance credits” for power available during peak hours.
PUCT leaders said they believe PCM is the best model because it provides an incentive for generation and innovation as companies compete to provide the greatest amount of energy for the lowest cost.
Energy leaders also said the model would reduce cost because by making the grid more reliable, it reduces the number of days where energy power prices skyrocket.
The preferred model, however, goes against the recommendations of a PUCT-commissioned report released last year by consulting firm Energy and Environmental Economics.
The report notes that the PCM model is not done anywhere else in the world, so the state would have to start from scratch to create it. This could be time consuming and increasingly difficult without a model to follow.
Other energy market experts have also been vocal in their belief that the PCM would be insufficient in improving Texas’ grid to meet rising demand and are skeptical that it will play out in the way the PUCT predicts.
“There are some novel features of this capacity construct, but at its core, it is just a new version of a capacity market,” Katie Coleman, with the Texas Association of Manufacturers, told lawmakers in December. “That model has not worked to improve reliability anywhere else in the country, including in areas where there are fully regulated utilities.”
Texas began searching for a new market design after a winter storm in 2021 nearly collapsed the state’s electric grid, sending millions of Texans into rolling blackouts for days amid freezing temperatures.
The event forced lawmakers to issue new directives with a focus on reliability to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages 90% of the state's electric load, and the PUCT, which oversees ERCOT.
In the winter following the storm, the PUCT implemented and completed the first phase of its restructure program, which included the issuing of new rules that enforce reliability and market participation as well as a new critical infrastructure mapping system and weatherization requirements, among others.
Now in its second phase, the PUCT is looking to redesign its market to further cement reliability.
Public comment on the redesign report by EEE closed in December. The PUCT’s next open meeting is scheduled for Thursday, but lawmakers made it clear during interim committee meetings that they want a say in the market redesign before it moves forward.
Lawmakers convened the 88th Legislative Session Tuesday. They could take up the issue at any point until May 29.
