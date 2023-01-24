Tax-Aide is scheduling appointments now for free 2022 tax return preparation and E-File.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers will provide low and moderate income taxpayers, with special attention to ages 60 and older, with assistance in filing their personal income taxes.
Last year over 500 local residents had their taxes filed through this service. In addition more than 100 more were assisted with answers to other tax questions.
Trained volunteers will be available at the Walworth Harrison Public Library in Greenville on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m..-3 p.m.
People should arrive before 2 p.m.in order to allow time. The service will begin on Feb. 6 and continue through Wednesday April 12.
People should bring photo IDs for taxpayer and spouse and Social Security cards for taxpayers and all dependents; previous year’s (2021) tax return, plus all income and expense documents pertaining to tax year 2022 such as Social Security statement, SSI records, wages, pensions, interest, dividends, broker statements, healthcare coverage, paid property tax bills, etc.
All service is by appointment only. Appointments can be made in person at the library or online at www.aarpfoundation.org.
For further information contact Jack Crider at 903-634-7069.
