AARP Tax-Aide, a joint program of the AARP Foundation and the IRS, is scheduled at the library between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.. Monday-Wednesday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. Due to COVID-19, the services this year will be by appointment only and no walk-ins will be accepted. Trained and IRS-certified AARP volunteers will be available to offer free tax preparation and E-Filing of the returns. However, some complex returns may be beyond the scope of the program.
The volunteers will assist low-to-middle income individuals with their returns, although appointments for a later time can only be made in person at the library.
Those seeking assistance need to bring all tax-related documentation, proof of their Social Security number, income documents, proof of deductions, health insurance documentation, their previous year’s tax return, and a copy of a check to provide bank information for the direct deposit of any tax refunds.
Additional information is available by contacting the library at 903-457-2992.
