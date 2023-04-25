The skies above Hunt County may get a little loud later this week, weather permitting.
The spring Pyrofest is scheduled Friday through Sunday. Pyrotechnic Artists of Texas is hosting the event on the grounds of Nelson’s Fireworks, 2768 Interstate 30 in Caddo Mills.
Hobbyists with professional fireworks display companies from across the state are being invited to participate. The official description of the Pyrofest indicates the event begins Friday, with registration, followed at 10:30 a.m. by an organizational meeting. The event continues each day, with multiple classes on fireworks building and instruction, along with open shooting sessions.
The 2023 spring Pyrofest is also scheduled to include a Black Powder contest.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for significant chances for showers and thunderstorms this week, although the outlook for the weekend is calling for only a slight chance of precipitation Friday night.
Additional information about the event and about Pyrotechnic Artists of Texas, based in Lewisville, is available at the organization’s web site at www.fireants.org
Nelson’s Fireworks at the intersection of Interstate 30 and FM 1903 sits on what was once the family farm. Brothers Rex and Randy Nelson own and operate the company, which also includes locations in Rockwall and across North Texas.
