AUSTIN — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced senate committee appointments Monday, handing chairmanships to Republicans in all but one committee.
The Senate will have 15 committees during the 88th legislative session, with two special committees.
This session, there will be a committee on education with a subcommittee on higher education rather than two separate committees, as was the case in 2021.
With higher education moved into a subcommittee, it was replaced with a committee on border security.
There is also a special committee on redistricting, which will take up the issue later this week. However, experts say it will be more a procedural event rather than lead to any changes to the state’s district maps.
“This is the strongest, best equipped group of senators in Texas history. They are proven leaders with the expertise and experience needed to keep Texas moving in the right direction. That includes the most outstanding freshman class we have ever had,” Patrick said in a statement. “As the Texas Senate begins its work this session, the committee assignments I made today will ensure we succeed in addressing the priorities of the people of Texas.”
State Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, who represents Hunt County, was named vice chair of the Senate Committee on State Affairs. Paxton also was named to the following committees: Education, Finance, Local Government and Nominations.
Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, was named chairman of the Senate Committee on Administration.
