AUSTIN — Several Texas laws passed during previous sessions take effect this year.
Here is a look at changes Texans can expect.
New courts
House Bill 3774 passed during the 2021 regular session amends several codes that impact the state judicial branch. It creates 10 new district courts, five new statutory county courts, one new statutory probate court and one new criminal law magistrate court. It also establishes the duties of certain district and county attorneys, makes certain changes to some proceedings in a justice or municipal court or in juvenile justice and family courts, and provides for public access to the state court document database, if authorized by the Texas Supreme Court, among several other changes.
This year, a new court was created in Smith and San Patricio counties. New procedures in Tarrant County courts also went into effect.
A majority of the law went into effect on Sept. 1, 2022, except for the portions that went into effect on Jan. 1.
Property tax rates
Senate Bill 12 reduces the amount of school taxes that can be imposed on an individual who is elderly or disabled.
Passed during the second special session, SB 12 lowers the ceiling for property taxes imposed on certain Texans by adjusting calculations and reducing rates based on qualifying years.
If this reduction impacts a school district to where they are not fully funded through state aid or other tax revenue sources, the district would be entitled to additional state aid in order to fill the gap.
This bill went into effect Jan. 1.
Clean air
Passed during the 2021 regular session, SB 1210 amends the Texas Clean Air Act, Health and Safety Code, to prohibit a building code or other requirements applicable to commercial or residential buildings from prohibiting the use of a substitute refrigerant authorized under the federal Clean Air Act.
It took effect on Jan. 1.
Water and wastewater districts
HB 3530 was passed during the 2021 regular session.
It codifies water and wastewater special districts to include one levee improvement district, one municipal utility district, two river authorities and one water control and improvement district.
This will take effect on April 1.
Licensing and regulation
HB 1560 makes amendments to the work done by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Among the changes is a consolidation of licenses and certificates for barbers and cosmetologists while also removing certain unnecessary regulations within that field.
The department also had until Jan. 1 to study the regulation of auctioneering and prepare a report on recommendations to improve public safety and eliminate inefficiencies.
The bill passed during the 2021 regular session. Much of it took effect on Sept. 1, 2021, but additional provisions will go into effect throughout 2023.
Publication of rule changes
HB 1322, passed during the 2021 regular session, looks to improve transparency by requiring any state agency to publish plain-language summaries of new proposed rules on their websites in both English and Spanish..
This bill takes effect on Sept. 1.
Public education funding
The 2021 regular session bill HB 1525 amends the Education Code and Government Code regarding the public school finance system.
Overall, the bill provides clarity on certain public school funding options including the establishment of a gifted and talented student allotment.
It also revises the methods of calculating the career and technology education allotment and the fast growth allotment, and makes students who are homeless explicitly eligible for the compensatory education allotment, among other changes.
While many aspects of the bill went into effect throughout 2021, two portions have Sept. 1, 2023, deadlines.
The bill extends the autism grant program and the dyslexia grant program to Sept. 1, 2023.
Additionally, the bill revises provisions related to state funding for certain student tests. That goes into effect on Sept. 1.
Adult high school charter program
SB 1615, passed during the 2021 regular session, expands the scope of the program to a single nonprofit entity charter and limits the number of adult high school charters that may be granted within a specified initial period. It also raises the age at which a program student becomes ineligible for foundation school program, or FSP, funding from 26 to 50 years of age.
Effective Sept. 1, the bill establishes program‑specific methods for calculating relevant FSP funding such as average daily attendance, the college, career, or military readiness outcomes, and an additional allotment based on weighted student outcome.
