AUSTIN — Two weeks ahead of the Texas’ 88th Legislative Session, nearly 1,500 bills have been filed.
In the last week, several new bills target school accountability, the electric grid and voting rights, among other issues.
Here is a look at some of the latest bills filed in the state Legislature.
VOTING RIGHTS
House Bill 1070: The bill looks to expand automatic voter registration for any resident 18 years and older who is receiving a driver’s license or an identification card from the Department of Public Safety. It also directs the office of Secretary of State to develop and implement a program that allows for voter registration to be completed online. Filed by state Rep. Bobby Guerra, D-Mission.
H.B. 1071: The bill directs the Texas Education Agency to work with school districts in providing an adequate number of voter registration applications each semester for qualifying students. Filed by state Rep. Bobby Guerra, D-Mission.
SCHOOL ACCOUNTABILITY
H.B. 1051: Update the state Education Code so that the commission may not compare the performance of a campus in a district where the student enrollment is based only on a student’s residence and the performance of a campus where a parental figure can enroll a student despite the location of the student’s residence. Filed by state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin.
ELECTRIC GRID
Senate Bill 330: Establishes a Texas Grid Security Commission tasked with evaluating the resilience of the state’s grid. The commission would also create groups to address any hazards and evaluate current critical infrastructure protection standards, among other duties. Filed by state Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood.
TRANSGENDER RIGHTS
H.B. 1029: Denies state funding to be appropriate toward any gender reassignment surgery including through health benefits, except in the instance for an intersex person. Filed by state Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian.
COVID-19
S.B. 308: The bill prohibits COVID-19 vaccination status discrimination including in instances involving long-term care facility services, insurance benefits and employment. Filed by state Rep. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood.
