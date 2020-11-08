By Brad Kellar
Herald-Banner Staff
There will be multiple events held in Hunt County in the coming week, all designed to honor veterans.
With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of the Hunt County Veterans Day Parade this year and causing many schools unable to host their typical tributes, creative methods have been developed to say thank you.
Events reported so far to the Herald-Banner are:
• The Greenville Independent School District has organized a Veterans Day drive through parade event, starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Greenville SportsPark. Veterans and their families are being invited to enter the park at the main entrance at Sayle Street and Kari Lane. The first 150 veterans entering the parade will receive a goodie bag filled with items from the Greenville ISD and area businesses.
Also, the Greenville High School Audio/Visual students have produced a Veterans Day Salute that includes portions of the district’s past Veterans Day programs. The video will be played on the GEUS 34 cable channel, the GISD website, the district’s YouTube page and on social media.
•The students of Greenville Christian School, 8420 Jack Finney Blvd., are hosting a drive-through appreciation event for Veterans between non and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Students will be on the grounds holding signs and banners thanking Veterans for their service. The first 50 veterans who drive through will receive a free barbecue sandwich.
• The Quinlan ISD will be hosting a Veterans Day Parade on Wednesday, with a twist. Veterans will stay in their cars and QISD staff and students will line the route and show their appreciation. Cars will start lining up at Butler Intermediate School, 410 Clardy Drive at 8:30 a.m. and will follow a QISD Police car from Butler, down the bus lane to Cannon, and along Spur 264 to Ford High School. Participants are being invited to decorate their vehicles and make their names and branch of service visible. A lunch to go will be handed to veterans at the end of the route. An RSVP is being requested to plan for the number of cars and lunches at https://forms.gle/7ygEFQDcwpJH6epb9 or by calling 903-356-1231. Veterans are also being sought for a slide show on the district’s website. Participants can send a picture to Kathy Goleman at kathy.goleman@quinlanisd.net by Include the veteran’s name, dates, and branch of service.
•Wolfe City Elementary School will be hosting a Veteran’s Day Parade around the school at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Students will honor veterans with songs and banners. Parade participants are invited to make a poster for their vehicle that tells us what branch, rank, and number of years they served. Vehicles may decorated as much or little as one wishes. The district will make a black and white 8-by-10-inch copy of the service picture to use on the participants’ poster. The photo must be brought to school secretary who will make a copy and return it. Copies may be made between 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. any day before Nov. 11.
During the parade, the students will be standing around the sidewalks of the school. The parade will start by the new Middle School entrance and move around the entire school block and be escorted by Staff Sergeant Mongo of the Greenville Reserves. Lineup is at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. RSVP at samplesc@wcisd.net or call the office 903-496-2032.
• Amvets Post No. 36, 1328 E. TX-276, West Tawakoni is hosting a family program at 11 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a chicken spaghetti meal.
* Government offices and some businesses will be closed Wednesday for the official observance of Veterans Day. All federal, state of Texas, Hunt County and city of Greenville offices will be closed, as will most banks.
