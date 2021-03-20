There are multiple capital murder and murder cases pending before the Hunt County Court system once jury trials resume starting next month:
• Lauren Brooke Bohme of Royse City has been charged with capital murder involving the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville. An arraignment hearing on the indictment is scheduled Wednesday.
• Brooke Ashley Craig, charged with capital murder involving the shooting death of Kaden Green, 7 on Dec. 28, 2017, is currently scheduled for trial on May 17.
• Jacques Dshawn Smith has been charged with capital murder in the Feb. 4, 2020 deaths of Abbaney Matts and her sister Deja on the Texas A&M Unversity-Commerce campus. A hearing to consider a trial date is scheduled May 12.
• Dearis Rayvone Davis is charged with capital murder and is scheduled for trial June 14. A second suspect in the case has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter. Calvin Earl Rayford an open plea of guilty August 31 and agreed to testify against a Davis involving the deaths in February 2019of Courtland Trowell-Wilmore of Royse City and a juvenile male whose identity is being kept confidential.
• Tyrone Jamaal Williams is facing a potential death sentence if convicted of capital murder with a reported double homicide near Commerce in 2016. He has pleaded not guilty. The start of testimony is currently set for Nov. 1.
•Carl Allen Welch has been charged with murder involving the 2014 death of Terry R. Cale of Wills Point. Trial is currently scheduled for May 17.
• Matthew Kenton Pride has been charged with murder in connection with the Feb. 14, 2019 death of his estranged wife, Nicole Kennedy-Pride. Trial is currently scheduled for April 26.
* Robert Paul Nichlson has been charged with murder involving the Jan. 25, 2020 death of Bruce Edward Smith III of Lone Oak. Trial has been scheduled July 19.
•Former Wolfe City Police Department officer Shaun Lucas has been charged with murder in connection with the Oct. 3, 2020 death of Jonathan Price of Wolfe City. An arraignment hearing in the case remains pending and no trial date has been set.
