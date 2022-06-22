Mosquitos test positive for West Nile

Mosquitos in the area of Arnold Park in Greenville have tested positive for West Nile virus, and city crews will begin spraying insecticide beginning today, according to a city news release.
Trucks will begin spraying at approximately 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, Thursday, June 23, and Friday, June 24, weather permitting. The spraying will take about three to four hours. It is recommended that people stay indoors during this time.
West Nile virus is a common disease transmitted by mosquitos. It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Cases of West Nile occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile. Fortunately, most people infected with the virus do not feel sick. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms, according to the CDC. Roughly one out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness. You can reduce your risk of West Nile by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.
To avoid mosquito bites, apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors. Use an EPA-registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET. Permethrin sprayed on clothing provides protection through several washes. Products with a higher percentage of DEET as an active ingredient generally give longer protection.
For more preventative measures visit: https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/720/Mosquito-Prevention. Don’t spray repellent on the skin under clothing. Don’t use permethrin on skin. For details on when and how to apply repellent, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html. Maps show the area to be sprayed.
