Copperheads sightings on the rise across North Texas

Beware of copperhead snakes like this one.

 Texas Parks and Wildlife

Copperheads and other snakes are making their presence known in north Texas.

“We haven’t seen a huge uptick,” said Suart Smith, a certified emergency nurse who works in the ER at North Texas Medical Center (NTMC). “However, there has been an uptick in North Texas for copperhead bites.”

In educating people on how to avoid being bit by copperheads and other snakes, recognizing where snakes tend to hide and why they hide is highly emphasized.

