Hunt County added about 120 jobs between April and May even as the local unemployment rate took a slight upturn.
Still, the numbers are much higher than at the same point one year ago and far better than in 2020.
The local unemployment rate rose slightly as the number of positions created did not keep pace with the number of those seeking work. Nevertheless, more people were on the job last month in Hunt County than during any May in history, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).
The county’s unemployment rate rose to 3.5% in May from 3.3% reported in April. The rate was well below the 5.2% reported in May 2021.
Hunt County recorded a record 9.9% unemployment rate in May 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 45,162 people were employed in Hunt County during May, an increase of 121 over April and 2,933 more than the same point a year earlier.
A total of 1,621 people filed for unemployment in Hunt County last month, 75 more than in April, but 693 fewer than in May 2021.
The county’s civilian labor force grew by 196 people between April and May and 2,240 people in the past year.
Statewide, employers added 74,200 jobs over the month, more than any other state, and again smashing all previous records for total jobs at 13.36 million, according to the TWC.
Gov. Greg Abbott made note of the strong job gains, stating: "Texas again leads the nation for job creation thanks to continuing investments by innovative, resilient Texas businesses and the best workforce in America."
