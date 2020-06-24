Three Greenville community leaders will get together Thursday at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church to discuss the current state of racial justice in the country over Facebook Live.
The program will be the second episode of Bethlehem Baptist Church Pastor Micah D. Johnson’s show, The Pastor’s Perspective, and is titled “Justice or Just-us.” Johnson’s guests on this week’s show will be Greenville City Councilman Cedric Dean, Wesley United Methodist Church Pastor Chris Yost, and Dallas pastor/retired police officer T.L. Mitchell.
“With all the discussion and concerns about issues like police brutality, I put a panel together that includes a former police officer, a white pastor (Yost), and Councilman Cedric Dean, to each give their own insight, and I’ll be the neutral guy,” Johnson told the Herald-Banner. “We have not yet dealt with this kind of topic before, but the group will not only discuss it with each other but also take questions from the live audience as well as through Facebook, so we can listen to as many sides as we can.”
This Thursday will not be Johnson and Yost’s first collaboration as the two have also worked together through the Greenville Minister’s Alliance.
“Pastor Johnson and I met in 2017,” Yost explained. “We have been good colleagues and brothers. We have entrusted each other with genuine conversations about race prior to this.
“This Thursday’s conversation is a public continuation of those conversations,” Yost added.
As the topic of racial justice returns to the center stage of national attention, many are asking themselves and each other what “next steps” they would like to see come out of all of this.
“Personally, the best thing that I’d like to see come out of this is that both sides are fairly heard,” Johnson said. “I believe we have a people problem in general because not all police are bad and not all black people are good, but we need to listen carefully and consider the feelings of those who are hurting and truly hear the other side.
“We all need to practice good ‘hearing health,’ and this discussion will be an opportunity for us to do that,” Johnson added.
On a similar note, Yost stressed that the struggle against racism is nothing new, but is still an effort worth continuing.
“First steps ... this is no moon landing here,” Yost said. “People have been fighting to overturn slavery and racism long before our conversation. I invite us to recognize we have a next step in front of us.
“There are a lot of assumptions people have about what each other thinks. The practice of ‘seeing’ or walking a mile in another person’s shoes comes to mind.
“People slip into ruts of understanding because it is easy in the short term,” Yost continued. “A rut is just a grave with both ends kicked out.”
The upcoming episode of The Pastor’s Perspective, “Justice or Just-us” will be live-streamed over Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the Facebook page for Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church “The Bread House.”
For those who would like to attend the panel discussion in person,
the church is at 3809 Lee St.
Also, those who miss the live stream will be able to watch the recorded version on YouTube, on the channel Bread House FED.
