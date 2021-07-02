Another local event is scheduled this week in anticipation of Independence Day.
Members of the Hunt County Bar Association, along with judges from the county’s state district courts and county courts-at-law, intend to participate in the reading of the Declaration of Independence on the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse at noon today.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A dozen attorneys participated in 2019, with each taking a turn at one or more sections of the document. It was the sixth consecutive year the event was held on the north steps of the Hunt County Courthouse in downtown Greenville. A small crowd gathered to watch the reading and then joined in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The event is sponsored by the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, which has been presenting readings of the Declaration since 2010.
During 2016, for the first time, the readings were conducted outside of the courthouses in each of the state’s 257 counties.
In 2019, readings were conducted at 140 county courthouses in Texas.
