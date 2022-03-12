• Sweet potato tots (some are better than others so read the package for ingredients) Dump them in a baking dish sprayed with good cooking spray or greased with coconut oil
• Large bag of frozen cauliflower. Defrost or microwave for three minutes. Put cauliflower in bullet blender with about 3T of almond milk, use a little more if you need thinner consistency. Dump it on top of the tots. Season with pepper and sea salt to taste.
• Brown lean ground turkey, season with Mrs. Dash or your favorite salt-free spices and spread on top of mashed cauliflower.
• Top with marinara sauce (again, read the label – avoid addedd sugar) Bake at 425 for 27 minutes.
All the ingredients are healthy and kids love it! They don’t realize they are eating cauliflower not mashed potatoes!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.