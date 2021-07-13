The Greenville City Council tonight will wrestle with the growth of liquor stores.
The Council delayed making the decision but it’s on the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting. The Council will hold a work-study session at 4:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, followed by a 6 p.m. regular meeting.
Hunt’s Liquor Store has purchased a former gym at 8118 Wesley Street and filed a conditional use permit to open the store. However, Liquor Depot has also filed a conditional use permit to open a store next to Hunt’s location, but the company is expected to rent its property. Liquor Depot purchased the former Collins Street Bakery site, and is expected to open a store at the location in the coming months. It plans as many as three locations in Greenville.
A Spec’s Liquor Store is also expected to open in Greenville in the coming months.
Hunt’s Liquor Store earned conditional use permit approval with a 4-3 vote in the planning and zoning commission. In a staff report, Greenville Director of Community Development Steve Methven outlined the reasons why the city should approve the permit. However, the City Council may take a different approach.
as the number of liquor stores has jumped up since voters approved allowing them last year.
“Staff is of the opinion that the proposal for the CUP is proper,” Methven’s report reads. “In addition it will bring life back to a vacant building.”
In previous meetings, Methven has been forthright with the City Council and the planning and zoning commission that if the CUP meets the requirements it needs to be passed under state law, but that hasn’t stopped questions about esthetics and crime. It also hasn’t stopped split votes in the planning and zoning commission, where the number of liquor stores seems to be driving consternation among members.
