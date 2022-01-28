Travelers along Interstate 30 in Hunt County may have to navigate around some road closures this weekend.
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation Paris District Office in Greenville have announced that a contractor will be conducting core samples at various locations along the roadway starting Friday morning.
The work is expected to involve the need to close just one lane at a time during the process and will be conducted on both eastbound and westbound lanes.
No complete closure of the highway is expected, although motorists may encounter some delays due to traffic conditions.
