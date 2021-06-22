Greenville residents gathered Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth on its first observance as a national holiday.
The 2021 Juneteenth Celebration In the Park Drive In and Out was held at Wright Park and was sponsored by the NAACP Greenville Branch, the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and the Greenville Corporation for Cultural Diversity.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States and is the remembrance of June 19, 1865, when the enslaved in Galveston received word of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.
President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday to make Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday. The House voted 415-14 on Wednesday to send the bill to Biden, while the Senate passed the bill unanimously the day before.
Juneteenth was already a state holiday in Texas, 46 other states, and the District of Columbia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.