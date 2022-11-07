Jack Pope rushed for nine touchdowns to lead the Greenville Christian Eagles to a 64-42 six-man football victory over Waco Eagle Christian on Saturday.
Pope scored on runs of 28, 29, 3, 8, 15, 15, 20, 55 and 45 yards as the Eagles claimed their home finale and finished the regular season with a 5-5 record and a 5-2 district record, good for third place in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial School's District 3-III.
Pope also made two touchdown-saving tackles on defense, including one at the Eagles' 1-yard line. The Eagles got the ball back on the next play after Daven Denney recovered a fumble. Denney and Jake Pletcher also forced a fumble with a big hit on defense.
Pope also completed two passes and caught a couple of passes from quarterback Brady Britain on his busy afternoon.
"Jack is a young man who was a starter on defense last year and played well," said Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland. "He has no experience as a running back until this year and he has really improved. He's worked hard in the weight room and he's worked hard out here on the speed hill (a mound the Eagles run for conditioning)."
Britain had some big completions, caught two passes, intercepted a pass on defense and also blocked two conversion kicks.
Matthew Sundeen booted five conversions for the Eagles and also blocked a conversion try.
Eagle Christian quarterback Chase Ingram threw for touchdowns of 20, 35, 45, 50, 14 and 21 to receivers Nick Neal and Isiaha Glenn.
Glenn also returned a fumble 57 yards for an Eagle Christian TD as Waco Christian completed the regular season at 6-4 and with a 4-3 district record.
Greenville Christian will open the bi-district playoffs at 1 p.m. Saturday at 5-2 Christ The King Cathedral in Lubbock.
"We've reached a goal," said Uland. "Our first goal. We took on some very tough teams (in non-district) and we grew from it. We finished well."
Now the Eagles will be shooting for more goals.
